Simone Biles, who had not competed for 19 months, reappeared at the US Classic of Indianapolis astonishing. In colt jump, he performed a Yurchenko (round approach to enter from behind) with double pike flip. What in the masculine code is called as a ‘Yang Wei’ and that no woman had ever performed in competition before. Videos of previous rehearsals indicated that he would soon get it out of the hat.

Biles (24 years old), who is expected to be the queen of Tokyo after her four golds and a bronze in Rio, she won the entire contest with 58,400 despite failing asymmetric (15th). Behind, Jordan Chiles (57,100) and Kayla DiCello (56,100).

On the double-topped Yurchenko, which should get its name in the female code when upgraded, Biles had to step back on landing due to the speed he was carrying.

“I was just thinking: do it like when you train. Don’t try to overdo anything, because I have a tendency as soon as I raise my hand to dominate things,” he told NBC. “I’m proud of how things turned out, although it was a bit difficult.”