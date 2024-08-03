Paris (AFP)

American star Simone Biles won the vault title, raising her tally to three gold medals at the Paris Olympics and seven in her total participation in the Games.

Biles, who starred in a gravity-defying double Yurchenko jump, was crowned overall champion in the team and individual competitions on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Biles delivered two stunning jumps to secure a crushing victory over world and Olympic champion Rebecca Andrade of Brazil, while fellow American Jade Carey came in third and took the bronze.

Biles dominated the opening jump, a double Yurchenko, now called Biles II.

Her height off the vault was amazing, and although her momentum took her back one step on the landing, her execution score of 9.4, combined with a difficulty score of 6.4 for a jump that no other woman has attempted, earned her 15,700 points.

Biles put in another big effort on the second vault, the cramp, scoring 14.900 points for a winning average of 15.300 points.

In contrast, Andrade opened the competition with a magnificent Cheng jump that earned her 15.100 points and jumped slightly on landing in the second, scoring 14.833 points for a total of 14.966 points.

Carey was the last of eight to qualify for the final and took the bronze medal with an average score of 14.466 points, denying North Korea’s An Chang Ok the podium.

Biles, wearing a bright red outfit, smiled widely as she received another warm reception at Bercy Arena.

The American icon now has a total of 40 world and Olympic medals, including 30 gold.

She has a chance to extend that tally on Monday when she competes in the balance beam and floor exercise finals, capping her return to the top of the Olympics after suffering a horrific fall in the Japanese capital three years ago when she lost her balance during a so-called “twist” jump and withdrew from the team final.