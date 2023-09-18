“We have to do a work of goldsmithing to achieve a Government of continuity” in Spain formed by the PSOE and Sumar, said this Monday the leader of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, who has also assured that to achieve that objective the independence coalition “ will not put red lines” to favor the investiture of the socialist candidate, Pedro Sánchez. Just as Junts is demanding the approval of an amnesty law for those accused of processes In exchange for their votes for Sánchez, Bildu will offer theirs (six) in a negotiation with “little noise and a lot of work”, a provision that the party advanced on the same day that the results of the general elections on July 23 were known. . “Aspiring to govern without giving anything in return also makes no sense, it is not reasonable,” he added.

Otegi has summoned the media to announce the call for a “national demonstration” in favor of opening the territorial debate on November 18 in Bilbao, when it will already be clear, according to the leader of Bildu, if a electoral repetition or the formula of a left-wing Government supported by the Basque and Catalan nationalists is repeated.

The appearance before the media took place after the meeting of the EH Bildu Political Board held in San Sebastián. Otegi has refused to assess the negotiating strategy that Junts is adopting regarding the formation of the future Government because it would be “disrespectful” on his part: “I am not going to judge what Puigdemont does, because it is not my responsibility and we have a good relationship,” he stated. . “I know that some think it is better to draw red lines in public during the negotiation. We think that this is not the best. It is not our style, we prefer the recipe for little noise and a lot of work,” he indicated to justify the support they gave to the socialist candidate for President of the Government on the same election night. The general coordinator of EH Bildu has repeated on three occasions that he is committed to a “PSOE-Sumar continuity government supported by plurinational forces”, among which includes the PNV, Junts, ERC.

Otegi and the president of the PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, spoke briefly about this matter last Thursday during the General Policy plenary session of the Basque Parliament. It was a talk in which, among other issues, they also addressed the debate on the investiture. The next day, Ortuzar traveled to Waterloo (Belgium) to meet with Puigdemont, with whom he also spoke about the formation of the new Government. Otegi has opined that the territorial issue will be at the center of the debate in the coming months because, on the one hand, “the 1978 model has been shown to be in crisis” and, on the other, “there will not be a progressive government without the consensus of plurinational forces.”

The national demonstration to open the territorial debate that Bildu has called competes with the initiative proposed by Lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu, published in EL PAÍS on August 31, in which he requested a territorial pact to reinterpret the Constitution. In it, the Lehendakari demanded more self-government with the “capacity to decide” agreed for Euskadi, Catalonia and Galicia, and proposed a constitutional convention. Next 2024 there are regional elections planned in Euskadi and the latest polls predict a tight competition between both parties. According to the survey published this Monday by the newspaper The world, EH Bildu would surpass the PNV in the Basque elections scheduled for 2024, obtaining 27 seats, two more than the Peneuvistas.