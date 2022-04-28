Today’s vote promised to be a dizzying vote and, however, the Government knew very soon, at 9:30 in the morning, that it would be able to save its anti-crisis plan thanks to the five EH-Bildu deputies. After ten days tightening the rope and threatening to withdraw all support for Pedro Sánchez for the alleged espionage of the independence movement between 2017 and 2020, the formation led by Arnaldo Otegi decided to bite the bullet. “We will approve this decree, but make no mistake,” his spokesperson, Mertxe Aizpurua, warned during the plenary session, “we will do it for the people, not for the government.”

Bildu’s ‘yes’ allowed Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya to bet on a ‘no’ of punishment to the Executive knowing that the royal decree law has, on paper, enough votes to get ahead regardless of the position of the PP. Waiting for the vote, which will take place around 2:00 p.m., the Government has already tied up 175 ‘yes’ – PSOE (120), United We Can (33, plus its deputy in the Mixed Meri Pita) , PNV (6), EH Bildu (5), PDECat (4), Más País (2), Compromís (1), Nueva Canarias (1), Partido Regionalista de Cantabria (1) and Teruel Existen (1)- and the abstention of Canarian Coalition. The royal decree law only needs a simple majority to prosper.

“Once again -argued Aizpurua- we will act with the responsibility that we owe to the citizens and today we will approve this decree, because the people cannot and should not be the ones to pay the consequences of the serious errors of this Government”.