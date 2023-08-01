EH Bildu has launched an offer with an important political and symbolic charge: to expressly support the investiture of María Chivite as president of Navarra without compensation. The sovereignist coalition was also key four years ago for the PSN leader to take over the leadership of the regional government. The difference is that then it was valid with the abstention of five of its seven parliamentarians. The decision to vote ‘yes’ will be consulted with the bases and represents a new movement of the nationalist left within its strategy of becoming the ‘star’ ally of the Socialists, above the PNV, to build new majorities.

The gesture of EH Bildu, announced this Tuesday by his spokesperson in the Provincial Parliament, Laura Aznal, comes at a time when the negotiations to reissue the coalition on which the Government of Chivite was formed in 2019 -PSN, Geroa Bai and Podemos, now under the Contigo Zurekin brand– are stranded. If by the end of August there is no white smoke, the elections would have to be repeated.

The stumbling block is in the confrontation that has arisen between the PSN and Geroa Bai. The coalition in which the PNV is integrated has put its foot on the wall after the Socialists offered them to have three advisers in the future Government, one less than it has had in the last four years. The argument of the formation led by Chivite is that while the PSN and Contigo Zurekin managed to keep the same seats on 28-M as in the previous legislature, Geroa Bai lost two seats in Parliament. Those led by Uxue Barkos have stood their ground and on Monday described the socialists as “obstructionists.” Not only that, but they launched an ordeal. If the proposal was not modified, they invited the PSN to negotiate with EH Bildu, aware that it is a red line that, at least for the moment and officially, the Socialists are not willing to cross.

But it was the sovereignist coalition that picked up the gauntlet and pointed out that to unblock the situation it is willing to vote ‘yes’ without counterparties, a decision that, in any case, would have to be ratified by the bases in a consultation. If confirmed, it would be the first time that EH Bildu expressly supports the investiture of a socialist president, since in January 2020 Pedro Sánchez won with his abstention.

medium term strategy



The step taken is part of the strategy designed in the medium term by the sovereignist coalition to remove the entire board of alliances in Euskadi and Navarra. If EH Bildu finally bets on giving the affirmative vote, Chivite would have secured 23 votes (the 11 from the PSN, the 9 from EH Bildu and the 3 from Contigo Zurekin), three more than the 20 foreseeable ‘noes’ that would add UPN, PP and Vox. The role of Geroa Bai, and therefore of the PNV, would be blurred because, despite the latest differences, it is unfeasible for Barkos to facilitate the investiture of the regionalist and election winner Javier Esparza.

A short year before the elections in Euskadi, those of Arnaldo Otegi seek to reinforce their pactist role and show the Socialists that they are a more solid ally than the PNV. The gesture also occurs at another very specific moment. Nine days after the general elections were held, where the relationship between Sánchez and EH Bildu was one of the main arguments of the PP to try to weaken the president.