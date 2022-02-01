The validation of the labor reform, which is voted on Thursday in Congress, threatens that the legislature will enter unknown territory. If the decree law fails, the political project of the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, will be born with the stigma of this failure. If it is approved by the ‘via Ciudadanos’ but without the support of the allies of the so-called investiture bloc, who currently remain installed in the no, doubts will arise as to whether the coalition government should seek new allies to carry out its program until 2023.

This Tuesday, in the Lower House, the spokeswoman for EH Bildu in Congress, Mertxe Aizpurua, assumes that the vote on the labor reform scheduled for this Thursday may lead to the rupture of the investiture bloc, but has shown her desire that, if so, that does not translate into a shift of the Government to the right “for future electoral contests” and has made it clear that, if there is a rupture, its formation will work to “remake” that left-wing bloc.

Aizpurua has admitted that this vote, which the Government could save with the support of Ciudadanos, can “leave open wounds” in the block of parties that facilitated the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, some of which are today in the ‘no ‘ to validation.

However, in United We Can not stop trying to attract the support of their usual partners “until the last minute.” The deputy of the commons Aina Vidal, has been harsh with the current position of Esquerra, which she has described as “worrying”. “We ask the investiture block to listen to their voters, no one who says they are on the left should vote no to this. Voting no this Thursday is not a benefit for anyone, only electoral calculations », she has pointed out.

166 yeses



Más País and Compromís, for their part, regret that the investiture block maintains its refusal to support the reform, but they have confirmed that they will vote yes thanks to commitments reached with the Ministry of Labor outside the text of the decree law, such as a shock plan «against excessive working hours» or a collaboration framework on precariousness «It is not a good message that this is approved with Ciudadanos, there are two years left in the legislature and we should take advantage of it to continue advancing in rights. It is not good that the majority of the investiture is broken, ”said the spokesman for the Valencian formation, Joan Baldoví, at a press conference. Inés Sabanés has made, for her part, an appeal to the Executive to intensify contacts “until the last moment to attract the rest of the investiture partners.”

With this support, the Government now manages the favorable votes of 166 deputies, a figure still insufficient to jump the wall of 173 noes that PP, Vox and investiture partners such as ERC, Bildu or PNV maintain. At the moment, the socialists are in negotiations with the UPN, the Canarian Coalition, Nueva Canarias or the PdCat, whose parliamentarians could tip the balance yes.

The spokesman for Citizens in the Lower House, Edmundo Bal, has revealed that the PSOE and other parliamentary groups manage a sum of 175 supports, and although he has not broken down the accounts, he has been “optimistic.” “Although we do not trust the Government, we trust that the support of Ciudadanos will save this match ball,” he has settled.

For his part, from the PSOE, his spokesman Héctor Gómez trusts that “as many groups as possible” can join the reform. “The labor reform will be a notable boost to employment stability. We are going to work on the line of ending the precariousness that weighs down the labor market in Spain », he has settled.