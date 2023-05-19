When you want to associate the powers that be with a group of people, even before an event, the name that recurs is Bilderberg. It is considered an elitist and supranational think tank, and is attributed the power to affect the great global balances. All, in general, placed in an aura of secrecy that has often contributed to fueling conspiracy theories, in various forms.

The 2023 meeting, in Lisbon

Today, and until 21 May, the annual meeting is underway in Lisbon. And the information on the topics discussed and on attendance is clearly visible on the site bilderbergmeetings.org. Marco Alverà, former CEO of Snam, Lilli Gruber, journalist and presenter of La7, Giuliano Da Empoli, professor at the Science Po university, together with Paolo Gentiloni, EU commissioner for economic affairs, traveled to Portugal from Italy to participate in the event. In all, there are 130 participants from 23 countries: political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and the media are invited, as is the tradition of the meeting format. Among the international prominent names, the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, the CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella, the Dutch premier Mark Rutte, the secretary general of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, Herry Kissinger.

The themes, from AI and energy transformation to geopolitics

The topics for discussion indicated, rather generic and practically all-embracing of everything that current geopolitics and economics propose, are: AI, banking system, China, energy transition, Europe, fiscal challenges, India, industrial and trade policy, NATO, Russia , international treaties, Ukraine, US leadership.

The story, almost seventy years long

Founded in 1954, the Bilderberg meeting is defined as the annual conference designed to fuel dialogue between Europe and North America. Each year, the number of participants fluctuates between 120 and 140. About two-thirds come from Europe and the rest from North America; generally, about a quarter are politicians.

The formula, in a personal capacity, without agenda and conclusions

In the formula chosen for the meeting there is also the origin of the discussion on the real intentions, and on the real weight of Bilderberg as an expression of the powers that be. The private nature of the meeting is highlighted, the fact that the participants do it in a personal capacity and not in their official functions and that therefore they are not conditioned either by their role of origin or by the positions previously assumed. Thus, they can “listen, reflect and gather insights”. There is no detailed agenda, no resolutions proposed, no votes, and no political statements produced. (by Fabio Insenga)