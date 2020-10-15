The German Air Force and their NATO partners are conducting a secret exercise called “Resilient Afternoon” to practice maneuvers in the event of a nuclear war, writes October 13 Bild…

According to the newspaper, Tornado fighter-bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons are involved in the maneuvers. The exercises themselves are taking place at Nörfenich airbase, which is considered an alternative storage site for American B61 hydrogen bombs.

It is believed that these warheads are based on Büchel in Rhineland-Palatinate. At the same time, the Unyielding Guard exercise is being held at this base, where the defense of the airfield with the help of Patriot air defense systems is being practiced.

As part of the exercise, the military is practicing the safe removal of nuclear weapons from underground storage facilities, as well as their transportation and installation on aircraft. Training flights are carried out without projectiles.

According to Bild, NATO countries recognize that the threat of nuclear war is now higher than ever. The main reason was the US withdrawal from the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles, as well as doubts about the extension of START III.

Military experts believe that things may come to a new arms race. The United States is already developing weapons and medium-range missile deployments.

In September, it became known that American B-52 bombers, intercepted on September 25 in the skies over the Baltic, were practicing strikes against Kaliningrad. In addition, it was reported that bombers carried out a mock attack along the Black Sea.