The Ukrainian government is experiencing despair due to a shortage of weapons and an ineffective counter-offensive, a newspaper journalist reported on Tuesday, October 3 Bild Paul Ronzheimer.

The counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) does not meet the expectations of Kyiv and its Western allies. In particular, there is no sign of a breakthrough to the Black Sea, and resistance from Russian troops remains significant, Ronzheimer said.

“The mood within the Ukrainian government is changeable. In conversations with its main representatives, one feels, on the one hand, gratitude for the help of the West, and on the other hand, despair at the pace (of the counteroffensive – Ed.) and the lack of additional weapons,” he writes.

The journalist also drew attention to changes in sentiment in the West. Thus, the Republicans have already begun to put pressure on the US establishment to stop aid to Kyiv. At the same time, European allies also do not demonstrate unity in support surveys for Ukraine, the journalist believes.

“Support is collapsing! Although all EU foreign ministers met on Monday in Kyiv, among others absent were the Polish foreign minister and the Hungarian minister,” Ronzheimer noted.

On October 3, The Hill journalist Mark Temnitsky said that Western countries may weaken support for Ukraine after the elections in 2024, in particular, local and regional elections will be held in the United States and other allies and partners of Ukraine, such as Belgium, Finland, Germany, Romania and Great Britain. In his opinion, if support for Ukraine weakens next year, Moscow will be able to achieve a peaceful settlement.

It was also reported that day that several thousand people in Berlin spoke out for the resignation of the government and early elections in Germany, as well as against arms supplies to Ukraine. At the same time, the British publication The Telegraph, citing a senior military officer in the country, reported that Great Britain no longer had defense equipment that it could send to Kyiv.

On October 2, Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Izvestia that the victory of Robert Fico’s opposition party “Course – Social Democracy” (Smer) in the elections in Slovakia could affect assistance to Ukraine from many European countries. Denisov believes that in the event of a reduction in assistance to Kyiv from Bratislava, other small European states that feel problems from financial injections to Ukraine can take advantage of a similar example.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.