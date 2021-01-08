Angela Merkel as German Chancellor may be replaced by the German Minister of Health, a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Jens Spahn. This was reported on Friday, January 8, by the German newspaper Bild with reference to sources.

As the author of the material notes, the head of the Ministry of Health in recent weeks has considered this possibility and discussed it with “influential representatives of the CDU” during telephone conversations.

Prime Minister of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet, ex-head of the parliamentary faction Friedrich Merz and chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy Norbert Röttgen are also running for the post of German chancellor.

Merz, in turn, said that he highly appreciates his chances of becoming Merkel’s successor. At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Health overtook the ratings of the German Chancellor by 1%. He received great support from the population of the country amid the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The author of the material believes that Spahn could become a candidate if his ratings grow by the spring and are higher than Laschet’s. He must also become the chairman of the party. The minister has not yet commented on this information.

According to tradition, the post of chancellor is held by the party leader, but this is not a mandatory rule.

Merkel continues to remain Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, but has already left the post of head of the CDU and announced that she will not go to the next term. The party is now led by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The new government in the Bundestag will be elected on September 26, 2021.

In May, experts noted that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the political alignment in Germany. If at the beginning of the year, the Greens and the far-right from the Alternative for Germany were rapidly gaining popularity, now the ratings are growing among the CDU / CSU and Social Democrats, members of the ruling coalition.

In February 2020, Kramp-Karrenbauer announced that she was not going to run for the office of German Chancellor in the 2021 elections. Merkel expressed regret at the refusal of Kramp-Karrenbauer to run for the post of chancellor of the country in 2021.