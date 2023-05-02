The Russian Armed Forces (AF) have several methods of destroying German Leopard tanks sent to Ukraine. This was announced by analyst Bjorn Stritzel for the newspaper Bild May 2.

According to him, the Russian Federation has at least three dangerous weapons systems that threaten German military equipment in the service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The publication states that they are threatened by TM-62 mines, Russian military vehicles, as well as anti-tank guided missiles.

“Newer Russian models (anti-tank guided missiles – Ed.) have been specially designed to deal with tanks, such as the Leopard-2 <...>. The penetrating power of guided missiles with a tandem shaped charge sometimes exceeds one meter of armored steel, ”Stritzel said.

The author also emphasized that Russian combat vehicles pose an even greater danger to German equipment.

Earlier, on April 28, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that the delivery of 80 Leopard tanks to Ukraine would begin in mid-2023. He noted that Berlin had already transferred to Kyiv 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks and 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, as well as spare parts and ammunition.

In April, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Acting Defense Minister of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen said that Denmark and the Netherlands would transfer 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. According to the information, weapons could be delivered to Kiev in early 2024.

Earlier that month, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand noted that eight Leopard 2 battle tanks had been re-exported to Poland for onward shipment to Ukraine.

In March, the Portuguese Ministry of Defense also reported that Lisbon delivered three Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kyiv free of charge.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass, the decision on which was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.