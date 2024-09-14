Bild: Zelensky to travel to US to ask Biden to allow strikes on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the United States in the next few weeks and meet with the country’s President Joe Biden. This is it became known German newspaper Bild.

According to the publication, the Ukrainian leader plans to present his strategy to Biden and US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Among other things, he intends to ask his American counterpart to lift the ban on strikes deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons.

Earlier it became known that Sweden and Finland will allow Kyiv to strike deep into Russian territory with their weapons. According to the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry, Maria Malmer Stenergaard, Stockholm has never imposed any territorial restrictions on the use of weapons by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Finnish side made a similar statement. At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he considers it a problem to give the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) the opportunity to strike deep into Russia.