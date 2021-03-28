Submarines of the German naval forces are equipped with navigation devices developed by a Russian company. About this on Saturday, March 27, wrote a German newspaper Bild am Sonntag…

According to her, Berlin began cooperating with the Russian company “Transas” in 2005. About 100 submarines were equipped with Russian navigation systems under Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. Then Germany chose the Transas Navi-Sailor 4000 system, which has been in operation since 2015, and U 36 (in service since 2016) for the modern German U 35 submarines.

It is noted that Transas was founded in St. Petersburg in 1990 and operates in both the civilian and military sectors. The newspaper notes that in 2018 the company was bought by the Finnish company Wartsila, but the division dealing with military equipment remained with Russia.

When asked by the publication about whether the Transas devices could pose a threat to German submarines, the German Ministry of Defense replied that “the government is making great efforts to ensure the security of IT cyber and crypto assets run by the Ministry of Defense.”

Earlier, on March 7, the German Defense Ministry named the shortcomings of the Russian armed forces. According to the German military department, among them, there is a shortage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and limited capabilities at sea.