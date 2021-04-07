The Bilbao City Council has proposed to UEFA that the Eurocopa matches to be held in San Mamés, if the European body maintains the format and venues, be open to the public. However, the Spanish federation has communicated this Wednesday night that this possibility is “unfeasible” because the necessary sanitary conditions are not met. According to the report from the Bilbao city council, which claimed to have coordinated it with the federation, around 13,000 spectators could attend the meetings scheduled in San Mamés, which has a capacity of 53,289. That is, the municipal authorities provide 25% of the capacity. This Wednesday was the deadline imposed by UEFA to provide the necessary documentation on the presence of spectators in the fields of the continental competition, which is held from June 11 to July 11. Despite this, the federation has issued a statement in which it denies this option and that an agreement had been reached. “The requirement to have 60% of the population vaccinated in the Basque Country and the rest of Spain before June 14, or a figure that does not exceed 2% of the beds of the UCIS occupied by COVID by the date of the matches , are impossible objectives to meet and will lead, therefore, in the absence of public. There are seven conditions imposed by the Basque Government and they are also cumulative and are, clearly, impossible to comply with. Therefore, the decision that UEFA takes once this document has been analyzed will not be the responsibility of the RFEF, since we have warned about it and we have stated this, ”said the federative body.

It is the regional governments that can allow or veto the presence of the public in the stadiums, so the Bilbao City Council has worked in coordination with the Department of Health of the Basque Government to establish the criteria to apply in this case, and refers to the reports from the Basque health service, Osakidetza. From the consistory it was ensured that the proposal to UEFA comes after several weeks of work in coordination with the RFEF, but the federative body denied this agreement. The mayor of Bilbao, Juan María Aburto, has also sent a letter to the general director of UEFA, Martin Callen, in which he expresses his gratitude for the facilities he has provided and his willingness to resolve the matter. The federation thus closes its statement: “The RFEF, based on the principle of equality and in defense of the Bilbao headquarters, will support this initiative of the Basque Government, if these same conditions are also accepted in any of the other cities hosting the Eurocup. , an issue that today we see unlikely. “

UEFA announced in March that it could reduce the number of venues depending on whether or not there was an audience in the stands. From the European body they warned that if people were not allowed access to the stadiums, the cities would be excluded. The final decision, after the proposals received to date, will be communicated during the UEFA Committee meeting, which takes place on 19 and 20 April. The venues initially planned for the celebration of this European Championship are, in addition to Bilbao, these other eleven cities: Saint Petersburg, Baku, Dublin, London, Glasgow, Rome, Copenhagen, Munich, Budapest, Bucharest and Amsterdam.

The power to admit the public in the Spanish fields is autonomous. The absence of spectators in the First and Second Division stadiums is due to specific agreements between the Higher Sports Council and the Professional Football League, which extends to all its clubs. The final of the Copa del Rey was held without an audience despite a threat from the Federation to admit a percentage of the capacity at La Cartuja. In that case, the government considered it inappropriate. However, there was no prohibition of any kind. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darías, only made one recommendation: “In this sporting event, although it represents a lower percentage of the capacity, we are talking about more than 10,000 people. They will understand that given the situation that we find ourselves epidemiologically, it is not possible. This minister is going to work trying to seek consensus intensely so that this attendance of the public does not take place. It’s not the moment”. Finally, the RFEF resigned.

However, in other categories, the presence of the public has depended on the will of the autonomous governments. Already last October, the Extremadura derby between Badajoz and Mérida gathered 7,000 spectators at El Vivero. Racing has also brought 4,000 followers to El Sardinero. In the Basque Country the presence of the public in Second B, Third or lower categories is not allowed, although now a gap is opened with the proposal to UEFA for the European Championship, which has already received the message from the Italian authorities that the Olympic of Rome will host public in the continental competition.

Also other cities, such as Copenhagen and Saint Petersburg sent the message to UEFA. In the Danish capital, 12,000 spectators are expected in its stadium, 30% of its capacity, while in the Gazprom Arena in the Russian city the last four Zenit matches have already been played with an audience (22,000 spectators) and 50% will be authorized occupation during the Eurocup. Munich municipal authorities have also submitted their updated plans to UEFA for the German headquarters, according to AP.

