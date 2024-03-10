Madrid (AFP)

Athletic Bilbao regained its balance with a valuable victory over its host Las Palmas 2-0, in the twenty-eighth stage of the Spanish Football Championship.

The Basque team settled the first half in its favor with a goal by striker Gorka Goroseta in the 31st minute, following a pass from Nico Williams, and strengthened its second lead with a friendly fire goal scored by Equatorial Guinean defender Saul Coco by mistake in his team's goal.

Bilbao returned to winning ways in the league, after losing to Real Betis 1-3, and drawing with Barcelona 0-0, and achieved its fifteenth victory this season, raising its score to 53 points in fifth place.

Athletic Bilbao tightened its grip on Atletico Madrid, which holds the last fourth place to qualify for the Champions League next season, after reducing the gap between them to two points, taking advantage of the latter’s loss to its host Cadiz 0-2.

On the other hand, Las Palmas suffered its second loss in its last four matches in which it did not taste victory, and its score froze at 37 points in ninth place.

Depotivo Alaves added to the misfortunes of its guest, Rayo Vallecano, when it defeated them with a single goal scored by Andoni Gorosabil in the 44th minute.

Rayo Vallecano put an end to a series of five matches without victory (three draws and two losses), achieving its eighth victory this season, strengthening its position in thirteenth place with 32 points, while Rayo Vallecano suffered its sixth loss in its last nine matches in which it did not taste victory, and its balance was frozen. The capital team is at 26 points in 16th place