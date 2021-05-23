Obradoiro, Fuenla and Betis were fleeing the burning and They left Estudiantes and Bilbao in hand-in-hand to accompany Gipuzkoa towards the second category. After three positive cases, the men in black left the confinement depending on themselves, but to seal the mathematical permanence they needed to win all five games that they had left in 12 days to overcome a Estu with nine wins, two more, and with the average in their favor.