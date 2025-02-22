The Port of Bilbao He closed 2024 with a business figure of 76.7 million, compared to 68.7 of 2023, which represents an increase of 11.6%. Merchandise traffic increased by 5%, Up to 34.6 million tons, above the measure registered by the set of Spanish ports, which was 2.7%, according to the Bilbao Port Authority. The planned investments this 2025 amount to 70.29 million.

These figures have been released by The president of the Port Authority, Ricardo Barkala; The new general director, Antonio Aiz, and the Director of Operations, Commercial, Logistics and Strategy, Andima Ormaetxe. In financial matters, the debt with the European Investment Bank is 35.6 million, and the balances in Treasury amount to 67.8 million, with generated resources (EBITDA) of 37.4 million that, in the words of Barkala, They confirm that the balance in their accounts “is evident, because we are sanitized” and, therefore, This 2025 “is not planned to borrow.”

On the other hand, The terminal reached 280,000 passengers in 2024 Between Cruises and Ferris, 4% more than in 2023, with 11,161 more travelers, which is a record for the second consecutive year. Specifically, 147 Ferris with the United Kingdom and Irish “The best since the exclusive facilities in Getxo” And where this year we are waiting for 90 cruises, nine more.

After confirming that this year the rates will remain frozen, Barkala has specified that the objectives set in the strategic plan are “more ambitious” and “certain results” are not fulfilled despite the record of growth, since The traffic are closely linked to “economic evolution, geopolitical uncertainties, Other variables and for decreases of traffic as important as natural gas, in 831,000 tons, which are not predictable. “

However, asked about the Impact on the activity of the Port of Tariffs From Donald Trump to aluminum and steel or from a possible tariff war, Barkala has subtracted importance, since both goods represent 4% and 5% of the port traffic, so that the negative balance in that sense would be “small “He said.

By countries of origin and destination, about half of the traffic of the Bilbao port (46%) has Europe origin or destination, and the other half are long distance traffic, with North America (17%), South America (14%), Asia (13%), Africa (9%) and Central America (1%). The five main markets for exports are the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and the United States; While Russia, the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela stand out.

Carbon footprint reduction

Ricardo Barkala has also detailed the actions that the Bilbao Port Authority has carried out in recent years In terms of energy transitiona total of 13, among which progress made in 2024 such as the approval of the investment and start of the works for the implementation of the PAHO (Electrification of the docks) or the Liquefied Natural Gas Reposseces made by ships that are propelled With this medium. Likewise, the carbon footprint has been reduced in the port environment in the environment of 27%.

As for the Development of the docks electrification, The first phase is already underway and will end in the early 2026, an investment of 4,477,694 euros will be required and has a subsidy of 4.3 million of the recovery and resilience mechanism. The second phase has been bidding for 55.4 million euros and the deadline for submitting applications has ended on February 18. It is partially funded by the ‘connect Europe’ (CEF funds) and the rest for funds of the Bilbao Port Authority.

It has also been signed with the European Investment Bank (BEI) a loan of 80 million, and part of it will be destined to finance this project. This second phase will be ready in 2027 with what “the energy consumed will partially proceed from renewable energy As photovoltaic plates, “said Barkala, whose project is currently in tender for 15.6 million.

On the other hand, the land occupation degree of the Bilbao port at the end of exercise 2024 has reached the 92% figure, a percentage that will rise to 97% if the surfaces committed in 2025 are added, which limits the growth options. To alleviate it, The APB invests 55.14 million in the second phase of the central breakwaterworks that began in the last quarter of last year and will end in 2027, the president of the Port Authority has confirmed.