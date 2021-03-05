Madrid (AFP)

Athletic Bilbao deprived its host Levante of a historic achievement, his first in official competitions, and reached the final of the Spanish Football League for the 38th time, beating him 2-1, after extending in the semi-final second leg.

The final match will be held on April 17th at the Olympic Stadium in Seville, where Bilbao will renew the date with Barcelona, ​​which reached the final, after the latter returned from afar, and compensated for their loss in the first leg at Seville with a double, by winning back 3-0 after the extension.

Levante thought that by tying the first leg in the Basque Country 1-1, he took a huge step towards reaching the final for the first time, but Bilbao, who found himself trailing in the 17th minute with a goal by Roger Marty, before he equalized in the 30th minute of a penalty kick by Raul Garcia, deprived him of achievement. After dragging him to the extension, he managed to snatch the victory and qualify, thanks to a goal by Alex Berenger with a shot that turned from defender Nikola Voksevich and deceived his goalkeeper Aitor Fernandes.

Unlike Bilbao, who ranks second on the list of the team that wins the most cup title «23 but the last of which dates back to 1984 while he played the final 36 times, the last of which was in 2015, when he lost against Barcelona», Levante has never played the cup final in an official capacity, but he is demanding that his crown be counted. In 1937, he won the Spanish Cup during the suspension of local competitions due to the Civil War, at the expense of Valencia in a tournament in which only Girona and Espanyol participated, without being heard by the Spanish Federation until now.

Levante and Bilbao were facing for the third time in a few weeks. After their match in the semi-final first leg of the Cup on the 11th of this month, they met in the twenty-fifth stage of the league in Valencia, and also tied 1-1 in the 26th of it.

The final confrontation will be a retaliation for Barcelona, ​​who holds the record number of titles in the competition «30», against his runners-up on the list of most titles «23», as he lost to Bilbao 3-2 in the Super Cup final in January.

Bilbao and Barcelona are facing for the ninth time in the final “Barcelona won six times and Bilbao twice”, and the Basque team will have the opportunity to enter its match and its rival “Catalan”, and it is crowned last season’s title of the Cup competition, since it meets its neighbor Real Sociedad on the third of April in the final The original date was postponed due to the repercussions of the Corona virus outbreak.