Real Mallorca was the first to score through midfielder Daniel Rodriguez in the 21st minute, and Oihan Sunset equalized in the 50th minute.

Athletic Bilbao's reserve goalkeeper, Julen Agirisabala, who started in place of international Unai Simon, excelled in the penalty shootout by saving the second kick taken by Manu Morales, before the latter's Serbian teammate, Nemanja Radonjic, missed the third by shooting it outside the three posts.

Bilbao scored four penalty kicks that were enough to win the match and win the 24th title in its history and the first since 1984 when it achieved the local double, before any of its current team players were born.

Since then, the club has lost the last six final matches in 1985, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2020 and 2021.

Bilbao played the 40th final match in the cup competition in its history, noting that in 2021 it lost the final match twice in the same month, as the final of the 2020 edition against its Basque rival Real Sociedad was postponed to April 3, 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bilbao suffered a painful loss to its fiercest rival Sociedad 0-1, before Barcelona crushed it 4-0 two weeks later in the final of the 2021 edition, where the Catalan club strengthened its record for the number of titles in the competition with 31 titles (in 42 final matches).

On the other hand, Real Mallorca failed to win the title for the second time after 2003 and lost the third final after the 1991 and 1998 editions.

His Mexican coach, Javier Aguirre, also failed to win the competition title for the second time after losing the final of the 2005 edition when he was coaching Osasuna.

Athletic Bilbao was the first to threaten when Iñigo Ruiz de Gallarita shot a powerful ball from outside the area, but Slovakian goalkeeper Dominik Greve narrowly turned it into a corner (16).

Kosovan Widad Moreci responded with a shot from outside the area, which Agirisabala deflected to a corner (19).

Rodriguez succeeded in opening the scoring for Real Mallorca with a powerful shot from inside the area, taking advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Agirisabala following a powerful shot by Jose Cobet after a corner kick (21).

Iñaki Williams almost equalized when he received a ball inside the area and played it near the right post (45+1).

Oihan Sunset succeeded in equalizing when he received a ball from Ntiko Williams inside the area, prepared it for himself with his right, and shot it with the same foot into the far left corner of the goalkeeper (50).