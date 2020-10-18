Schedule: What time to see Bilbao – Real Madrid?

RetaBet Bilbao Basket and Real Madrid will meet this Sunday, October 18 in this meeting of the matchday 5 of the Endesa League 2020/21. The match will start at 20:00 hours and will be played in the Bilbao Arena in Bilbao (Spain).

Television: How to watch Bilbao – Real Madrid on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast Bilbao Basket vs Real Madrid live with the narration of two of his regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … You can continue live the meeting, which begins at 20:00 hours, through Movistar Sports (dial 53).

Bilbao – Real Madrid, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Bilbao Basket vs Real Madrid. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.