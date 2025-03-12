The influence of historiographic revisionisms imposes, if we talk about professional history and not of imposters and substitutes, a constant update of the past. This emerges very differently from how they had told us’.

The cross -rise in global history, which supposes … the need to evaluate unsuspected connections of what happened (even in places as peculiar as Bilbao), with the new military history and The archeology of violencetells a story that contains ‘many other stories’.

Author

Gorka Martín Etxebarria

Editorial

The sphere of books

Year

2024

Pages

408

Price

23.90 euros

Through excellent use of these new historiographic and methodological possibilities, Gorka Martín It offers in this volume a normalization horizon around a cataloged event, by definition, as Hispanic rarity: a ‘Carlist war’. The centrality of the ‘carlistadas’ time as it has pointed out on different occasions Jordi Channelwho dedicates a chapter of his recent and masterful ‘tell Spain’ precisely to ‘Paz in the War’ the novel published in 1897 by Miguel de Unamuno, dedicated to the Carlist war that occurred between 1872 and 1876, does not admit debate.

It is worth recovering the vibrant prose Unamuniana: «The brothers are raised to mutual tube. Gathered each other (liberals and Carlists) in the neutral field, To bury the dead, they had opened great ditches, to rest forever in peace within the combat field, watered with their blood ».

The extraordinary work of archaeological excavation, because the author and his team have explored mountains, meadows and valleys, witnesses of that massacre that was the Carlist siege of Bilbao, in search of cartridges, bullets and impacts, adds to the usual story of the historian another look, that of the expert in landscape and heritage. John Furleymember of the newly founded (in the Crimea War) British Red Cross, in 1874 he finds shortly after raising the site of the town: «Going steam, slowly, the course of the nerve, was interesting Review the Carlist works that had just been abandoned: bridges flown by the air, chains and boots now broken, here a middle sunk ship, there large piles of scum and granite ».

It is not easy to explain in an articulated way what happened and why it happened, while testimonies found as pieces of the past are evoked in the form of bullets that flood the landscape, or the demands of multiple perspective imposed by military history are verified. The author has opted for a division into six chapters, which relate the context; The way to weapons; the siege and the deployment of media by besieutors and besieged; The affected structures, barracks, bridges, railways, to the “monuments and silenced commemorations” in the memory of the undefeated Bilbao.

That liberal was and liberal remained, because it was not taken by the assailants, despite the obvious vulnerability of their defensive infrastructure and the apparent incoherences of its endowment, very well explained. Although they had abundant artillery ammunition, rifle cartridges reserves were scarce. The verses, without a doubt, were also on the Bilbao side: «Dying before surrendering/ swore the auxiliaries/ thus sealing with their blood/ the liberal ideals/ for more bombs that you have/ in Bilbao you have not to enter/ that their brave defenders/ never have to capitulate/». Words that explain a combatant mentality.