Bilateral relations | North Korea’s Kim is in Russia, the meeting place with Putin has not been announced

North Korea state media released images on Tuesday purported to be of the country’s leader Kim Jong-un From the trip to Russia. The trip is reportedly Kim’s first trip abroad after the corona pandemic.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the news agency AFP, that Kim will meet the Russian president Vladimir Putin In the Russian Far East region later this week. The exact meeting place is not known.

Putin is currently attending the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, near the North Korean border. According to AFP, there is no evidence that Kim and Putin will meet in Vladivostok.

Putin told reporters in Vladivostok that he would “soon” visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome, or launch center for launch vehicles. The cosmodrome is located about a thousand kilometers from Vladivostok.

“I have my own program there. When I get there, you will know,” Putin told reporters, according to Russian news agencies.

Russian state news agency Ria Novosti reported on Tuesday that Kim arrived in Russia early Tuesday morning. Kim traveled to the country armored on a train that left Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, on Sunday. KCNA released pictures of Kim’s departure early on Tuesday.

Kim Jong-un set off accompanied by schoolchildren.

of the South Korean news channel YTN by Kim arrived in the country via the Hasan railway station on Tuesday morning and was greeted by a welcome ceremony.

North Korea’s state news agency KCNA reported that a group of high-ranking military officials had traveled with it. KCNA reported that officials in charge of weapons production and space technology have also participated in the trip.

Kim’s so far, not much has been said about the content of the visit. According to YTN, the leaders’ meeting will possibly be held on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said on Monday that the meeting is a full-fledged visit. A formal lunch is also planned.

“There are discussions between the delegations. After that, the leaders will continue to communicate one-on-one if necessary,” Peskov said, according to Reuters.

Among other things, the US State Department has speculated that Putin’s goal is to get military supplies from North Korea.

“When you have to travel across your own country to meet an international supporter in order to ask him for help in a war that was supposed to be won in a month, I would call it begging for help,” characterized the representative of the US State Department Matthew Miller.

The United States warned last week that North Korea would “pay a high price” if it supplied Russia with weapons for its ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine.

Peskov already had time to state that Russia and North Korea do not care about the warnings of the United States.

According to Reuters, Russian news agencies have reported that the parties to the meeting will discuss humanitarian aid from Russia to North Korea.