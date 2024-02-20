Bilateral relations | Media: Putin gave Kim Jong-un a limousine

The gift car may violate UN sanctions against North Korea.

Russian president Vladimir Putin gave the leader of North Korea to Kim Jong-un as a gift for the car's “personal use”, according to the North Korean news agency KCNA, according to the Reuters news agency.

It is an Aurus brand limousine. According to Russia, Putin showed the car last year to Kim Jong-unwho liked it, Reuters reports.

According to Reuters, the gift may violate UN sanctions against North Korea. According to Reuters, Russia is also involved in the sanctions.

The Russian-made car arrived for Kim's aides on Sunday, reports KCNA. According to KCNA, Kim's sister conveyed Kim's thanks to Putin. Sister Kim Yo-jong said the gift embodies “the special relationship that leaders have.”

Kim is known to be a car enthusiast and owns several luxury cars believed to have been smuggled into North Korea. North Korea is under severe economic sanctions.

Kim's and Putin's relationship has grown closer since Kim visited in September At the Vostochnyi Cosmodrome, i.e. the space center, located in the Amur region of Russia. During the meeting, the leaders, among other things, agreed to deepen cooperation “in all areas”, Reuters reports.

North Korea is also believed to be supplying weapons to Russia, which is waging a brutal war of aggression in Ukraine. The Kremlin has not confirmed, nor has it denied, that it uses North Korean weapons.