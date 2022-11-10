Bilateral relations | Biden and Xi will meet on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali

The presidents are scheduled to discuss deepening relations between the countries

of the United States president Joe Biden and the President of China Xi Jinping will meet in connection with the G20 economic meeting in Bali, Indonesia on Monday, the White House said on Thursday.

White House representative Karine Jean-Pierre according to which the presidents are to discuss deepening the relations between the countries and how they can responsibly compete with each other or cooperate if the countries’ interests coincide.

Relations between the United States and China have recently become strained due to, among other things, the situation in Taiwan.

On Wednesday, Biden said he would talk to Xi about Taiwan, but that the US position on Taiwan has not changed at all.

North Korea’s missile tests, which the United States and its allies consider a growing threat in East Asia, also become a topic of discussion.

The United States wants China to pressure North Korea to stop the tests and start negotiations on denuclearization.