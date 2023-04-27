LONDON. «No to fascism Meloni» («Meloni, no to fascism») and «No to fascist Meloni» («No to the fascist Meloni»): in front of Downing Street on the day of the bilateral meeting with the British prime minister, Rishi Sunak, the our premier Giorgia Meloni is contested by a large group of English and Italians.

“I am very happy to be here, I am convinced that we can do a good job together,” she had said a few minutes earlier to Prime Minister Sunak, quickly getting out of the car, precisely to avoid disputes. Today “is a new beginning in relations between Italy and the United Kingdom”.

«I think there is an excellent job we can do together – underlined our prime minister to the British premier. We have nations that have had strong partnerships for decades, but there is so much more we can do. On many issues we are on the same side: defence, Ukraine. If we don’t fight alongside Ukraine, the law of the strongest will prevail and not the force of the law.” Strengthening dialogue and strategic cooperation between Italy and the United Kingdom in full coherence and complementarity with Italy’s accession to the EU is the objective of the “Memorandum of Understanding” that the two leaders signed. It signs that “it crowns the excellent state of relations between the two nations and relaunches the all-round strategic dialogue with a key partner and ally such as the United Kingdom, especially in the light of the multiple challenges at a global level”, comment sources of the Council presidency . «The agreement – the same sources continue – organizes joint initiatives in priority areas of collaboration (security and defence, energy, climate and environment, migration, economy, science and innovation) and makes it possible to consolidate the extensive convergences with London on the international. Italy and the United Kingdom are united by a historic friendship as well as strong economic ties and share a common vision on many international issues starting with the strong commitment to the security and stability of Europe, the Euro-Atlantic and the wider international community through a multilateral approach with the United Nations at its centre.

Just when the government majority in Rome rejected the budget gap, the British prime minister praised the economic management of the prime minister. You described her as “very attentive and capable of bringing stability to Italy in times of uncertainty” The meeting between the two leaders ended after about two hours. Meloni left Downing Street without answering questions from journalists who asked if she was worried about the House vote on the budget slippage and if she was willing to bring forward her return to Rome. Meloni’s program now includes a private visit to Westminster Abbey together with the British prime minister.