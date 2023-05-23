Bilateral Agreements | Russia terminated the agreement between Finland and Russia regarding military assessment visits

The cancellation of the agreement is part of Russia’s broader withdrawal from international agreements, says OSCE responsible official Leena Saarikoski.

Russia has terminated the bilateral agreement between Finland and Russia on additional military assessment visits. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Finland received the information on Tuesday and the agreement has been terminated as of June 1.

The contract signed in 2000 stipulates annual evaluation visits. Russia has been allowed to make one visit a year to Finland, and Finland, in turn, has been allowed to make one visit to the Leningrad region of Russia. In recent years, Russia has carried out inspections of airports in Karelia and Lapland, while Finland has inspected Ostrov, Besovets, Sputnik and Luga.

Inspections were not made during the corona pandemic and they have not been made since Russia started the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Immediately canceling the agreement will not change much, says the OSCE responsible official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leena Saarikoski for HS. However, it describes the direction of Russia in general and the fact that the connections between Finland and Russia continue to decrease.

“This is part of a bigger picture, that is, Russia is withdrawing from various agreements of the international system,” describes Saarikoski.

By agreement has supplemented the Vienna document agreed in connection with the European Security and Cooperation Organization OSCE. The document is still valid, and other measures according to it, such as inspection and evaluation visits, are not affected by the termination.

Russia has not had similar bilateral agreements with countries other than Finland. Finland, on the other hand, has a similar agreement with Sweden.

However, Russia is involved in some multilateral agreements in the Black Sea region.

“According to our information, Russia has not canceled these others,” says Saarikoski.

According to Saarikoski, other agreements have hardly been pursued very actively recently, as their parties include, for example, Ukraine, Georgia, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey.

A total of 23 bilateral agreements have been concluded between the OSCE countries.