Since it was learned that Dr. Carlos Salvador Bilardo suffers from Hakim-Adams syndrome, each news that emerges from the doctor generates a lot of expectation. And the last one is more than good: “Carlos has already received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine “, said Jorge Bilardo, the brother of the Technical Director who won the 1986 World Cup in Mexico at the hands of Maradona in an interview on the Super Deportivo program on Radio Villa Trinidad.

In the same talk, the brother who works as the doctor’s spokesman continued in this way: “10 days ago he went with his daughter Daniela. He was happy, now he is waiting for the second dose and we are going to try to take him to the field.”

Just in case, Jorge was in charge of clarifying that the doctor was vaccinated for being 82 years old and being a risk factor. Far was the situation of having to do with any type of privilege. “If it was for accommodation, Carlos did not get vaccinated. But since he’s in his 80s, he had priority. He did not refuse at all, especially being a doctor. He was happy, he was waiting for her, he always asked for the vaccine. “

The doctor suffers from Hakim Adams syndrome disease which is also known as normal pressure hydrocephalus. It is a degenerative disease with motor problems and certain alterations in time and space. However, the brother of the “doctor and champion” (how he likes to be told) assured that Bilardo showed some improvements: “It has been a month since we took Carlos out of the clinic and he is at home. There are times when you get a bit lost, change dates, but eat, walk, bathe, there is always a nurse to help you. This changed Carlos’s life, he lived at night. Now he leads a normal life, before he did everything the other way around. Now we can visit it at least, it’s all easier “

Jorge also explained that Carlos continues without knowing of the death of Maradona nor the other 1986 World Champions: “If Carlos finds out about the way Diego died, it kills them all. He still does not know that Diego, or Tata Brown, or Sabella died. “The doctor did not know of the departure of another colleague: Oscar Malbernat.

The doctor, in one of the last meetings with Pumpido and Ruggeri.

Thus, the family takes maximum care of the doctor and avoids any displeasure that could harm their health. Eventually, if yours decided to tell you about the death of Diego and the rest of the champions, it would be the 86 players with Ruggeri at the helm who would be in charge of doing so. Although that would be in another instance.