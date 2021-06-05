Russian singer Dima Bilan joined the Far Eastern leopard conservation program and took care of one of the inhabitants of the Land of the Leopard National Park. how reported on the site of the reserve, the performer has already chosen a name for his ward and intends to visit the reserve in the near future.

“Lately a lot of cats have appeared in my life. I began to help them, and in some cases even to save them, so the opportunity to become a leopard keeper seemed to me a logical continuation of these affairs. I gave the leopard the name Victor. It means a winner, ”the words of Dima Bilan are quoted. The singer himself was born Victor Belan, but in 2008 he officially became Dima Bilan.

It is clarified that the leopard is a young male, about three to four years old. For two years now, park specialists have been monitoring its movements with the help of camera traps.

The press service of the reserve noted that other celebrities are also taking part in the program to preserve the world’s rarest large cats. Among them are film actress and model Pamela Anderson, film actor Steven Seagal, TV presenter Nikolai Drozdov, leader of the Mumiy Troll music group Ilya Lagutenko.