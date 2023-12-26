Russian performer Dima Bilan explained his visit to the “naked” party as an invitation from the organizers and part of his work as a media person related to attending social events. He spoke about this on December 26 in a video message on his Telegram channel.

According to the artist, he received an invitation to participate in the art exhibition and knew what it was dedicated to. In his understanding, a “naked” party meant wearing a turtleneck, trousers and a raincoat. Bilan did not stay at the party for long, greeted the organizers and left the nightclub.

The singer noted that he had nothing to do with what happened and perfectly understands the public’s attitude to the current situation.

“The past event is not a reflection of me. A reflection of me is my upbringing and the actions I have taken throughout my career. This is my attitude and respect for people and their problems,” the artist added.

Bilan emphasized that he was and will remain a kind person.

The scandalous “almost naked” party of blogger and TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva in the Moscow club Mutabor lasted two days. On the first day, December 20, it was attended, in particular, by Philip Kirkorov, Dmitry Bilan, Lolita, Anna Asti, Dzhigan, Ksenia Sobchak and other media figures.

The dress code for guests was almost naked (from English “almost naked”), which involved revealing outfits with a large number of naked areas of the body. Ivleeva herself came to the event in a translucent dress with a necklace worth 23 million rubles on her belt.

On the Internet, fans expressed dissatisfaction with the behavior of celebrities, many publicly condemned their participation in the event. On December 21, public activists, including representatives of the “Call of the People” movement, contacted the prosecutor’s office with a request to check the legality of the event, in particular, regarding the issue of LGBT propaganda (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

One of the first to be punished for participating in the party was rapper Nikolai Vasiliev, known under the pseudonym VACÍO. It was his outfit, which included only one sock, that caused the most noise on the Internet. The musician was arrested for 15 days under the article of petty hooliganism. In addition, the Lefortovo Court of Moscow ordered the performer to pay a fine of 200 thousand rubles for promoting non-traditional sexual relations.

The rapper subsequently publicly apologized for attending the party.

As singer Lolita Milyavskaya told Izvestia, a thematic event dedicated to art objects was held at the Mutabor club. It was aimed at an “ironic attitude” towards nudity.

Ivleeva herself initially wrote on her Telegram channel that she expected a negative public reaction to her party, and without negativity, “life would become boring.” However, she later apologized. The blogger added that she fully realized her responsibility for what happened.