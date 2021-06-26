Bilal Wahib has Friday night in the talk show program ON 1 apologized for a video in which he pressured a 12-year-old boy to show his genitals in March. In a live chat session broadcast on Instagram, the artist promised the victim an amount of 17,000 euros in exchange for his action. The images caused a major dent in Wahib’s career: record label TopNotch and BNNVARA immediately canceled their collaboration with Wahib and he no longer received the Edison for one of his records.

At OP1, Wahib said sorry to the victim and his family, as well as to “all of the Netherlands” on Friday. When he challenged the boy in the video, he said he didn’t realize he was wrong. It would have been a joke. However, the uproar that followed the images gave him a “blow slap” in the face, after which he realized it was “just stupid.” Wahib says he was not aware that the victim was a minor. When one of the presenters asked him how his mother had reacted to the images, the 22-year-old artist became emotional. “I couldn’t look at her anymore.”

According to Wahib, the victim is still bothered by the incident, but in what way is not clear. He also did not want to further explain the arrangement that he would have made with his parents and lawyer at OP1. Wahib was arrested in March on suspicion of producing and distributing child pornography, but was allowed to return home a few hours later. No charges have been filed against him.

Boycott

The “joke” Wahib played in the video sparked a massive media boycott. Various radio stations, including Qmusic, SLAM!, FunX and 3FM, decided to stop playing his music. Television programs in which he appeared were also deleted and taken offline and Wahib was given a lifelong Instagram ban. That boycott seems to have come to an end for some parties. Last week 3FM played one of his songs for the first time. Wahib will also soon be in cinemas again with a role in the feature film Meskina.

The actor, singer and rapper is known for various Dutch films and series, including New neighbours, SpangaS, Mocro Mafia and Commands. At the Berlin International Film Festival last year, Wahib was awarded the Shooting Star Award, an annual prize awarded to the most promising young European actors. In addition, he achieved his first number 1 hit last year with the song Tigers.