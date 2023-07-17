ChristenUnie leader Mirjam Bikker wants to be the leader of her party in the parliamentary elections in November. She says this in an interview with Trouw. She does not yet want to say whether she sees the ChristenUnie participating in a government coalition again. “But I’m not here for the plush.”

Bikker took over the party leadership from Gert-Jan Segers in January. Under his leadership, the ChristenUnie twice entered a cabinet together with VVD, D66 and CDA. Bikker still supports the choice to continue this collaboration, but is critical. “It was a marriage of convenience. Those are not the best marriages, it turns out.”

The cabinet fell a week and a half ago because the parties could not agree on a tougher approach to asylum. The VVD in particular wanted to do more to stem the influx, but their proposal to limit the right to family reunification for war refugees went much too far for the ChristenUnie.

The ChristenUnie will under no circumstances cooperate with the PVV or the Forum for Democracy at a national level. “It is not appropriate for me to join such parties in a coalition,” says Bikker. She has already expressed her discomfort that her fellow party members in Flevoland have entered the provincial government together with the PVV.

Last Friday, Carola Schouten announced that she would not return to national politics once a new cabinet has taken office. On the same day, outgoing State Secretary for Finance Marnix van Rij (62) also announced that he was not considering a new cabinet term.

After the fall of the cabinet, more prominent politicians announced their departure from politics last week. For example, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte leaves not only the Torentje but also the Binnenhof. Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag (D66) is not standing for election in the upcoming elections and current CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra also announced that he would not be available, just like his colleague Hugo de Jonge.