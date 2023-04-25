The end of Holy Week gives the starting signal to the Operation Bikinia race without much sense, like that of the Crazy cars by Pierre Nodoyuna, to get thinner, stronger, fibrous, darker… or whatever society says, and thus be able to earn those fifteen days of vacation. It is a joke of capitalism that, in order to deserve or enjoy the vacations that correspond to us as workers, you also have to meet some physical requirements, as if it were a curricular extension.

You notice that the shadow of Operation Bikini It is long because television is filled with advertisements for products that promise to reduce at least two sizes, in the windows of pharmacies meal replacement bars are displayed, and in magazines and on social networks these tricks appear to hide cellulite and a host of other Ineffective bullshit, except for the part about making you feel ashamed of your body. So much perfection sold in alchemy jars manages to make us believe that our body is not enough, nor worth showing off.

More information

The Operation Bikini It is directed above all to us. I do not doubt that aesthetic pressure is spreading towards men, but it is called Operation Bikini, so it is evident that the target is us. So much pressure makes us start to get along badly with our bodies. This battered relationship probably started in childhood or adolescence, and you may even remember what comment about your body made you doubt it.

From there we began a battle to fit in. It doesn’t matter how we are, we will never be at ease at all, this one takes care of it lobby aesthetic that freckles bother us, or that our eyebrows are not as wide as they touch. From the body shame that they make us feel, they have us immersed in an internal struggle with our body and, meanwhile, we stop doing things: we don’t go to the beach, we punish ourselves, we spend fortunes on makeup, lasers, diets, aesthetic treatments… but it’s never enough. There is never a point at which you say “well, hey, that’s it, I’m what this society wanted”, because the aesthetic canons change again and you’re out again.

I may sound exaggerated, but we have a very recent example: Kim Kardashian, the queen of voluptuousness years ago, has decided to go back to the “size zero” models of the 90s, and for that she has not hesitated to use the Ozempic (from this I will tell you I’ll talk another day) and all the aesthetic arsenal that he had at his disposal. So if you were happy with your curves and you felt represented by Kim, well, she’s not anymore, and all this in less than ten years. And now what do I do with my hips?

I’m a nutritionist and maybe you miss me talking to you about the absurd diets that come up these days and why they don’t work, but I’m not going to. I don’t want to waste this opportunity talking about the grapefruit diet, so let’s go with strategies to start accepting our body and respecting it.

The first thing is to see that our body is our home, we live in it, and if this society has taught us to hate it and want to change it to fit in, the greatest act of rebellion and love is to love it.

Loving our body when, from childhood or adolescence, we hate it is complicated, so let’s start by respecting it and accepting it as it is, even if we don’t like it. Have respect for everything that allows us to do, value it from the functionality and not from the aesthetics dictated by society. Maybe my legs are fatter than the canons say, but they take me and bring me, I can run, travel, jump and that is worthy of respect.

In the same way that we would not allow someone to come to our house and destroy it or insult it, that should be the response to a system that comes to my body and tells me that it is ugly, or fat, or skinny, or flaccid… Right now You leave my house, and close when you leave.

We cannot avoid living in the society in which we live, but we can not be participants in these behaviors, nor victims of this system. The first thing is to create a critical space, to know if that diet, that magazine, that person, that influencers or that friend makes me feel body shame and, if so, you have to stop consuming that medium or stop that friend’s feet.

We must take care of the language towards our bodies and towards that of others. We speak very badly to each other jokingly, but it is very difficult to have a good relationship with a friend who speaks badly and insults you; It is not necessary for me to tell you, therefore, how your coexistence can be in a body that you do not stop rebuking, wanting to change or hide.

Loving our body may sound utopian, but if we start taking care of it, like babies or puppies, we come to love it. First you have to observe him without judgment, see him (we don’t see ourselves), listen to his needs, touch him, like when we know someone intimately, we get to know his body, discovering parts that we like, others we love, others we don’t like, but the set does attract us. What about if He matches goes forward, we come to love it.

This relationship with ourselves, with our body, is the most intimate and important relationship we are going to have, since we cannot live apart from our body. The path of acceptance is hard, it requires a lot of patience, time and compassion, but continuing to hate our body is no longer an option.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.