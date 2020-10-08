The swimsuit of the first “Bond girl”, the Swiss actress Ursula Andress, in which she played in the action-adventure film “Doctor No”, was put up for sale. The Daily Mail reports.

It is an ivory bikini with a wide belt on which the scabbard and the weapon itself are attached. It was in this outfit that Andress appeared in one of the scenes of the James Bond film, later making him a cult model of the 60s.

The auction is being held by the Profiles in History auction house in Los Angeles on November 12. It is assumed that the lot will go under the hammer for half a million dollars (37 million rubles).

It is known that the previous owner of the bikini was the co-founder of the Planet Hollywood restaurant chain, Robert Earl. The entrepreneur bought a swimsuit in 2001 for 45 thousand dollars (3.3 million rubles).

In June, American actress and fashion model Pamela Anderson admitted that she still keeps a bathing suit, in which she starred in the television series “Rescuers Malibu” in the 1990s. The celebrity noted that she sometimes wears her signature red suit and 23 years after filming it still fits her size.