Bikini fitness Bikini fitness has brought Pernilla Böckerman and Anna Virmajoki a total of hundreds of thousands of followers on social media: “Many people think that our world revolves around appearance”

Bikini fitness came to Finland ten years ago and is currently the most popular fitness sport. On the competition stages, athletes showcase their muscular bodies in bikinis and high heels, but training days are far from glamorous.

Kilpacheerleadingia, hockey, gym classes and finally the gym. Always actively moved Anna Virmajoki got excited about gym training as a high school student. He read bodybuilding and fitness magazines and used them to learn how to train. In his twenties, Virmajoki lived in Canada. There, for the first time, he was offered to compete in fitness sports.

