For the fifth year Official Sponsor of the pink race, the official ACI company takes to the streets with its initiatives and social commitment

A consolidated partnership in the name of safety. Sara Assicurazioni once again at the side of Italian cycling: for the fifth consecutive year it will in fact be the Official Sponsor of the Giro d'Italia, the pink race which will cover the peninsula in 21 stages and arrive in Rome for the grand finale, touching on some of the symbolic places of the Eternal City, including Castel Sant'Angelo, Circus Maximus, Altare della Patria and Via dei Fori Imperiali, ending at the foot of the Colosseum. "We are proud to once again support a popular event like the Giro d'Italia which is part of the history of our country – says Alberto Tosti, General Manager of Sara Assicurazioni -. Cycling is a very followed and loved sport, which fully embraces our values, and provides us with the right opportunity to be closer to our agents, our customers and the local area".

Message — Sara will also participate with her own team of Agents, Employees and Customers in the Giro-E, the competition reserved for e-bikes which will take place on the same days and on the roads of the Giro d'Italia. Running alongside the professionals and enthusiasts of this sport, the ACI Official Insurance Company once again underlines its attention to road safety and the protection of mobility in all its forms, with particular attention to the most vulnerable users and those use green and alternative means such as bikes, e-bikes and electric scooters. As part of this commitment, Sara invests 1% of net income each year in road safety. Furthermore, on the occasion of the Giro, Sara will offer a special version of Guido Bene, the Rca policy designed to reward correct driving style. Guido Bene, through the dedicated app, in fact allows you to learn how to improve your driving behaviour, so as to obtain a direct advantage on the annual renewal premium and contribute to the more general objective of having safer roads. The product, which can be purchased in the agency, on the occasion of the Giro d'Italia will offer a further advantage, bringing the welcome bonus up to 30% for policies signed by 31 July.

other initiatives — But Sara’s social commitment doesn’t stop there. In fact, “Sara Safe Factor”, the itinerant education project for young people to drive safely and consciously that Sara Assicurazioni has been “putting on track” throughout Italy for over 15 years in collaboration with ACI Sport, to involve and raise awareness among motorists of the future, is proceeding quickly . Furthermore, after last year’s success with over 4 million views, Sara Assicurazioni – Insurance and Official Partner of AS Roma for the 2022/2023 football season – once again this year involved four champions (Bove, Cristante, Spinazzola and Zalewski ) to convey a message inspired by social responsibility and respect for the rules, as important in sport as in driving.