The technology for driving assistance and smart sensors, which already benefits cars and motorcycles, is starting to reach bicycles in a different way. Pedaling has never been so fun and diverse, and this is partly due to the widespread use of bicycles assisted by an electric motor. All bicycle manufacturers are clear that they have democratized pedaling as a way of getting around on a daily basis and that the future of the industry depends on them.

A refined example of this trend is the new urban bike from Orbea: the Diem, presented last March by the Basque manufacturer at the Dusseldorf fair. It comes with various electrical solutions, has position lights, powerful headlights, a frame that absorbs the accidents of the terrain and the mobile phone is integrated into the stem of its handlebars to navigate or view any pedaling parameter. One of the Diem models offers, in fact, the Enviolo transmission system linked to a telephone application where the cyclist chooses the pedaling cadence so that the motor adjusts this choice to the terrain. Like an automatic car.

Around the same time, shock manufacturer RockShox introduced its completely wireless Flight Attendant damping system. Designed for mountain bikes, it is powered by small batteries and equipped with sensors that read the terrain configuration and automatically adjust the bike’s suspension.

More information

Although electrification is now the focus of its new flagship model, Orbea was late to the trend: they simply viewed bikes that, equipped with motors, looked like motorbikes in a critical way. This was not their philosophy, so they started to investigate and Xabier Narbaiza, their product manager, travelled to Japan to visit the all-powerful manufacturer of components and motors Shimano: “The electric mountain bikes of 10 years ago did not require physical effort; or more effort from the torso and arms, because they were very heavy. We wanted something else, something that was closer to the classic way of pedalling. We were looking for something more balanced between the cyclist and the electric assistance. We hacked a Shimano motor in the laboratory and achieved something that we liked, but we needed to convince the manufacturer and explain to them that sometimes less is more. It took me almost a year to convince them, several trips.”

In June 2018, Shimano introduced the ep 800 motor, lighter, with a slimmer electronic system, better connected to the cyclist, and Orbea proposed that this motor have a version in which the electronics, management and feeling of use were different. “So, while Shimano proposed a very powerful motor, very motorcycle-like, we used that motor but wasted much of its power. We created a firmware After much insistence, we allocated resources for it, and that’s how our Rider Sinergy engine was born, which helps the cyclist, but without carrying him on the motorcycle,” Narbaiza recalls. Orbea incorporated this engine into its Rise model, which immediately became the best-seller of the company: they had never sold so many bikes of the same model, and the technology of the new Orbea engine seduced even the purists.

Gear manufacturer SRAM is one of the main drivers of the introduction of electronics into the world of two wheels, but the manufacturer does not advocate an absolutely wireless future: “It will only be used when it makes sense and adds value to the pedaling experience. It is not justified everywhere and too many gadgets “Unfriendly software or devices can easily overwhelm the user and detract from the outdoor experience,” says Andreas Kölsch, Product Manager for Mountain at SRAM.

The lights are integrated into the frame and handlebars on Orbea’s new Diem models. Orbea

Performance and enjoyment are the two obsessions of frame and component manufacturers. RockShox CEO Robert Graudins says he is overwhelmed by the huge demand for his new Flight Attendant. “The ability of this suspension to automatically adjust based on personal style and riding ability is very appealing to most of the riders in the world.” cross country [la especialidad más común del ciclismo de montaña]for example at the Paris Games. Who doesn’t want to concentrate on riding and have fun without worrying about gear or suspension settings? asks Graudins. The cutting-edge technology that is tested on professional cyclists quickly reaches the average user, turning bikes into luxury items.

One might wonder whether technological development in bicycles will be reserved for people with a high purchasing power, when not so long ago they were the vehicle of the underprivileged. “To be able to enjoy a good electric bike, you had to invest, that’s true, but we all have cars and their maintenance is still much more expensive,” says Narbaiza, who goes to work every day on an electric bike, rain or shine.

The bicycle market is experiencing a period of creative euphoria, a reinvention of such magnitude that even the least familiar user with the industry may find it difficult to choose the right bike for them. In fact, many cyclists already have several models depending on their needs: the end of the one-size-fits-all bike.

Orbea created a standard with its Rise, an electric mountain bike model that marked a before and after. The Basque manufacturer now considers future challenges to be lighter batteries, to minimize the friction of the tires on the asphalt, to design increasingly aerodynamic bikes with the highest possible performance in each required scenario. Its product manager even imagines a future in which electric bikes predominate and where there are small niches of cyclists who pedal without assistance on the now called electric bikes. muscular [el nuevo término para designar a las bicicletas tradicionales, no eléctricas]: “There will always be the possibility of pedalling without using any motor other than that of the body itself,” says Narbaiza. Among the challenges for the future, Andreas Kölsch believes that it is also the responsibility of manufacturers to manage a green conversion in the coming years, so that the manufacture of bicycles is much more ecological.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.