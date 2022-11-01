Dubai (Etihad)

Dubai is preparing to launch the “Dubai Cycling Challenge”, sponsored by the “DB World” group, in its third session next Sunday, and it is one of the most prominent activities of the “Dubai Fitness Challenge”, as Sheikh Zayed Road turns into an open path for cycling, with the participation of thousands of fans of this sport. Those who will experience a unique race between the most prominent and famous landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai, the most important of which are the Museum of the Future, the Dubai Water Canal, and the Burj Khalifa.

Riders looking for entertainment or a challenge can choose between two tracks: the first track is 12 km long on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is suitable for experienced riders, and the second track is 4 km long on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, which is intended for families and children.

The family track is designed to suit all riders of all ages and fitness levels, and the start will be at 5:00 in the morning from The Dubai Mall, passing through Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, near Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa. ».

The professional track has also been designed, as it is distinguished by its varying levels that present a challenge to the participants. Riders will set out on this track at 5:00 am from five different starting gates near the Museum of the Future, Satwa District, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay and the lower level of the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Everyone can participate in both tracks for free by registering on the website and choosing their own routes and starting locations. After registration, participants will receive a QR code and submit it to receive the challenge entry number sticker.