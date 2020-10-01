Highlights: Jailed Vikas Dubey’s informers burst during interrogation

The then SO Vinay Tiwari and Beat Chowki Incharge KK Sharma are in jail.

Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma said, We are innocent, we did not inform Vikas Dubey

Kanpur

The then SO Vinay Tiwari and Beat Chowki Incharge KK Sharma are in jail on the charge of informing and assisting Vikas Dubey in the Bikeru murder case in Kanpur. The suspension of Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma is being investigated by SP villager Brajesh Srivastava. SP Rural recorded the statements of both the policemen. During this period, the then SO Vinay Tiwari and Daroga KK Sharma wept. Both the policemen said that we are innocent, we did not inform Vikash Dubey about Dabish.

On the night of July 2, the unilateral police was preparing to punish historyheater Vikas Dubey. On the other hand, Vikas was aware of the fact that the police were coming to punish him. Vikas blocked the way and created an army of miscreants to confront the police. As soon as the police team entered the village, led by CO Bilhore Devendra Mishra. Vikas and his operatives started firing on the police team. Eight policemen were martyred in this. After the Bikeru scandal, the biggest question arises as to who gave the information of Dabish to Vikas Dubey.

Revealed in CDR

Who had informed Vikas Dubey about the bullying in Bikaru village, the officers of the police department have investigated this important subject very closely. For this, the CDR of all the policemen of the police station was taken out. In this, it was confirmed that before the Dabish, the DSK KK Sharma spoke to Vikas Dubey on the phone. It was also alleged that the then SO Vinay Tiwari had conveyed the information of Dabish to Vikas Dubey through KK Sharma. Many audio went viral on social media.

SP villagers investigating suspension

The suspension of the then SO Vinay Tiwari and Daroga KK Sharma is being investigated by SP Rural Brajesh Srivastava. Taking permission from the court, SP villager questioned the two policemen in Mati jail for about an hour. SP Rural had prepared a long list of questions for questioning both the policemen.

Accepting relations with development …

According to sources, Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma told SP Rural, “We were related to Vikas, but we did not inform Vikas Dubey about the scandal.” The accused policemen also said, “Sir, we have not betrayed the department”. With this, KK Sharma was asked why Amar went to Dubey’s wedding, while answering this, KK Sharma did not give satisfactory reply to this. KK Sharma said that the village had to come and go, so when called, he went to the wedding. Both the policemen did not have answers to most of the questions.