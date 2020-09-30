Highlights: Police prepared charge sheet in Kanpur’s Bikeru murder case

The infamous criminal was made by imposing 17 clauses on minor happiness.

Police did not take any action against Shashikant’s wife Manu

Clean chit to Anjali and Richa Dubey, wife of Vikas Dubey’s younger brother Deepak

Kanpur

The investigation into the Bikeru murder case has been completed and the police is going to present the chargesheet in the court soon. When Khushi’s name comes up in the Bikeru murder case, the police are surrounded by questions. Khushi, who reached the village three days ago, sends Khushi to jail after being accused of involvement in the conspiracy, then increases the sections under the Explosives Act. Now the police put 17 streams on the minor happiness and put them in the list of notorious criminals. No action has been taken against Shashikant’s wife Manu, many audio of Manu went viral at the time of the incident. On the other hand, Vikas Dubey’s younger brother Deepak’s wife Anjali and Richa Dubey have got a clean chit.

The 42 accused in the Bikeru murder case are in jail. During the investigation, the names of some accused were revealed, in whose search the police is looking. The police are constantly claiming that he has enough evidence against Khushi. History Sheeter Vikas Dubey’s maternal uncle Prem Prakash Pandey and his son Shashikant were involved in the Bikeru murder case. Prem Prakash and Shashikant, along with Vikas Dubey, fired at the policemen. The police killed Prem Prakash Pandey in an encounter on July 3, the next morning of the Bikeru incident. After this, Shashikant was arrested. The AK-47, which was looted by the police at the behest of Shashikant, was also recovered.

Why is the police kind to Shashikant’s wife Manu?

Shashikant’s wife Manu is an eyewitness to the entire incident. At the time of the murder, Manu heard the screams of CO Devendra Mishra. CO was killed in the courtyard of Manu’s house, Manu was with the children in the room next to the courtyard at the time of the murder. Along with this, the bodies of two policemen were found outside Manu’s house. Manu spoke to the criminals over the phone on the night of the crime. Along with this, Manu also talked to Anjali Dubey, wife of Vikas Dubey’s younger brother. The audio of Manu’s conversation at the time of the incident went viral on social media.

There was talk of making Manu a government witness, but the police have not yet made Manu a witness. According to sources, Manu is not named in the police charge sheet. Now questions are being raised on the action of the police, why did the police not make Manu an accused? While marrying Amar Dubey, who reached the village three days ago, Khushi made 17 streams and made her a notorious criminal.

Clean chit to Richa Dubey and Anjali

In the Bikeru murder case, the police have made minor happiness on one side a notorious criminal. On the other hand, Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa Dubey has been given a clean chit. Along with this, a clean chit has also been given to Vikas Dubey’s younger brother Deepak Dubey’s wife and Anjali Dubey, the head of Bikaru village. The police has not given a clean chit to Manu, but he has not been made an accused either.

Khushi and Amar got married on June 29

Vikas Dubey’s righthand Amar Dubey was married to Khushi, daughter of Shyamlal Tiwari, who lived in Kalyanpur on 29 June. Just three days after the wedding, on the night of July 2, the police team went to Vikas Dubey’s house to bully them. Meanwhile, Vikas Dubey along with his operatives killed 8 police personnel. Amar Dubey was also involved in this murder. Amar Dubey escaped after committing the crime. On July 8, there was an encounter between STF and Amar Dubey at Moudaha in Hamirpur in which Amar Dubey was killed. Amar’s wife was sent to jail by the police by imposing 9 serious clauses for involvement in the conspiracy of the Bikeru murder case.

8 sections extended under Explosives Act on minor happiness

On 24 September, Khushi was brought from the Barabanki Child Protection Home and presented before the Child Justice Board of Kanpur Dehat. Vivekak Krishna Mohan Roy talked of increasing 8 streams under the Explosives Act, the police had earlier sent to jail by imposing 9 streams on Khushi and then later increased 8 streams. Khushi’s lawyer had questioned the police action saying that the police had no evidence against Khushi. The police could not even recover any kind of material from Khushi and the police could not even determine Khushi’s role in the whole incident. Even after this, the accused is being charged by increasing the streams on the minor.