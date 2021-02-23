The Peruvian musician Bikers Lara, who was the son of the renowned singer Carmencita Lara, died this Tuesday, February 23, according to the keyboardist’s sisters.

Through a post on Facebook, the duo of Heirs of Carmencita Lara, made up of Rosario and Rochi Lara, lamented the death of their older brother with a meaningful message on the social network.

“My little brother Bikers Lara, next to God and our parents. My God, give us strength ”, reads the publication of the Creole singers. His friends and followers also said goodbye to the member of the artist family.

About their latest musical projects, the brothers prepared a record production titled Amor filial, in homage to their parents Víctor and Carmencita Lara. Bikers Lara he collaborated as a keyboardist to make the repertoire.

carmencita lara

Carmencita Lara: data

Julia Rosa Capristán, better known as Carmencita Lara, marriage with Victor Lara, accordion master. The couple had three children: Bikers, Rosario and Rochi Lara, who followed in the footsteps of their parents in music.

The singer, considered ‘The lady of sad waltzes’, passed away on September 18, 2018, at the age of 91. Two months later, the family announced the death of Víctor Lara, her husband and composer.

The Lara couple made a series of important contributions to Peruvian music. Among his successes are the songs: “Cry, cry heart”, “The Tree of my house” and “Forget it, friend.”

Carmencita Lara, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.