Several biker organizations had denounced in a joint statement a “decision as absurd as dangerous” and asked for an alignment of their situation with that of cyclists.

Parisian bikers are no longer obliged to wear a mask under their helmets due to the upsurge in Covid-19, on condition that they drive with the visor down, the Paris police headquarters announced on Sunday, September 20, after an appeal by the Federation of angry bikers (FFMC).

The prefecture indicated “take note” of an order, Friday, of the summary judge (emergency) of the administrative court and added that it would integrate this “precision” in a new decree which will come into force on Monday at noon. Several biker organizations had denounced on September 1 in a joint statement a “a decision as absurd as it is dangerous” and asked for their situation to be aligned with that of cyclists.

“The requirement to wear a mask on the motorcyclist is clearly incompatible with that of a motorcycle helmet, a helmet equipped with a protective visor which is covered with mist when it is in the closed position”, wrote the FFMC, the French Motorcycling Federation (FFM) and the International Automobile and Motorcycle Union Chamber (CSIAM) in particular. The FFMC then appealed to the administrative court and won its case on Friday.