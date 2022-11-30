Around 7:00 p.m. this Tuesday, two subjects aboard a motorcycle arrived in the streets of the town of san pedro in the mayor’s office Tlahuac from Mexico City, to open fire against a man.

The victim, who so far has not been identified, was inside a vehicle, when the bikers made several detonations against him, for which he lost his life at the crime scene.

To the place located in Guadalupe neighborhoodelements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC)who cordoned off the area, later personnel from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), arrived to carry out the removal of the body.

According to witnesses, the aggressors fled the site on a motorcycle, without further details on the reasons for the execution; FGJCDMX is already conducting investigations to find those responsible.