Morelia.- On the afternoon of this Saturday there was a armed attack perpetrated by motorcycle gangsters in the General Hospital building of Zone 1 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), located in the municipality from Charo, Michoacan. A man was injured during the assault.

The events took place in the waiting room of the Gynecology area, when a couple of armed individuals arrived aboard a motorcycle and began shooting.

According to unofficial versions, the victim of the assault is a partner of one of the patients who was treated at the scene. He was treated by doctors from the Emergency Department.

After receiving the report of what happened, elements of the municipal police moved to the hospital to guard him and requested the presence of members of the Attorney General’s Office to take charge of the corresponding leaders.