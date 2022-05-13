The 36th edition of the Biker International Fest also brings back to Lignano Sabbiadoro theE-Mobility Village. The space dedicated to sustainable mobility in all its forms will be present for the third time in the program of events and initiatives planned for the kermesse which will be staged from 19 to 22 May 2022 in the famous seaside resort in the province of Udine.

Alongside the passion for the motorcycle sector, therefore, the 36th Biker Fest International will host a space created by the collaboration between Terre di moto srl and the Lignano Holiday Consortium, which will develop within the area dedicated to the Teghil Stadium. A large area dedicated to electric mobility, with a test area and stand to touch the main innovations in the sector first-hand. In the space reserved for the E-Mobility Village there will be the possibility for visitors to test electric and hybrid vehicles for free of all kinds, from cars to scooters, passing from motorcycles, scooters and e-bikes, up to touching everything that belongs to the sector (latest generation batteries, refueling columns and green racks). The numerous manufacturers present will offer Demo Rides for electric and hybrid vehicles in a context of consolidated success, considering the 3,400 Road Test bikes of the last edition.

The important thing will also take place during the event E-Mobility Meeting: Gathering of electric cars of all kinds and brands, organized in collaboration with the Tesla Club Italy, where you can attend a long snake of electric cars on the streets of Lignano Sabbiadoro on Sunday 22 May.