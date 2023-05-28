It ends with record success Biker Fest International arrived this year at the 37th edition. A result that confirms the growth achieved over the years and which has seen Lignano Sabbiadoro invaded by tourists and enthusiasts who have gathered at the event which includes not only two but also four wheels. The 2023 edition of the Biker Fest gathered like this 120,000 enthusiasts, tourists and onlookers, from all over the continent and also from outside Europe.

How Biker Fest was born

The event is organized by a passionate and cohesive family, the Persellos, who have always interpreted a lifestyle closely linked to motorcycles and which this world – that of Bikers – has seen and given birth to. And it is always a family that the BFI addresses, the much more extensive and ‘enlarged’ one made up of motorcyclists and the many enthusiasts who once again this year wanted to experience first-hand the emotions of this splendid four-day event. The beating heart of the event remains the Bikers who choose the Village as their home for a weekend: they are the life and soul of the party. The first international gathering specifically aimed at Bikers was organized by Moreno Persello in 1987. An authentic, old-school motorcyclist who shortly afterwards transformed his passion into a profession by becoming a publisher: since 1991 Editrice Custom has been publishing the longest-running and well-known magazine in the sector, Bikers Lifeto which he has added over time Cruisin’ Magazine, Kustom World And Special Café. This almost forty-year history of custom work and culture has forged the number one outdoor motorcycle event in Italy and fourth in the world.

Lots of activities

The international contest reserved for professionals in the sector and talented garages selects more than 100 Custom and Specials every year, constituting a strong attraction for enthusiasts. The Custom Bike Show is the final of the Italian Motorcycle Championship (IMC) and the only Italian date of the World Championship of Custom Bike Building organized by the British AMD (American Motorcycle Dealer), with a prize pool of over 10,000 euros. Born in 1987, the BFI bike show deserves the title of the most historic sector contest in Europe. More and more of the best-known and most prestigious motorcycle manufacturers are choosing the BFI as a privileged showcase for their models or, like Jawa in 2023, to announce their return to the Italian market. With its 4,000 free and safe road tests, the Demo Ride area was confirmed as number one in Europe: a figure that can affect sales precisely because it takes place in the ‘hottest’ period of the motorcycle market.

The history of the Biker Fest

The BFI is rooted in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, cradle of the Italian biker movement. Since 2012 it has been held in Lignano Sabbiadoro, a renowned seaside resort that guarantees large, organized spaces and impeccable hospitality. The strong socio-economic link, which in 2022 generated induced activities of 18 million euros according to surveys conducted in collaboration with Promoturismo FVG, has deepened the relationship with the local and regional political and administrative authorities, who now consider the BFI an essential event for the area: the Biker Fest International is one of the great events capable of attracting international spotlights and audiences from all over the world to Friuli-Venezia Giulia. Faithful to the motto “Welcome Bikers” and the slogan “Rally-Race-Rock Festival”, over the years, the Organizers have been able to transform a gathering into a great motor festival of ever wider scope. The Biker Fest International has gradually become more and more heterogeneous and inclusive, going beyond its ‘hard core’ made up above all of cruiser, custom and classic American car enthusiasts: over the course of these 37 years the doors of the BFI have opened wide in to accommodate motorcyclists and motorcycles of all types, from historic to touring, from sports to off-road, but also modern cars, youngtimers and electric vehicles. Because passion doesn’t need to set boundaries, and each new family of enthusiasts enriches the event with meaning by ‘coloring’ it with ever-changing contributions.