There Biker Fest International is the most important and followed outdoor motorcycle event not only in Italy but throughout Europe and boasts thousands of attendees and the best custom motorcycle preparers. The 36th edition will be held from 19 to 22 May in Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine), a splendid seaside resort that takes its name from the particular color of its golden and very fine sand, which attracts with a wide range of discounted overnight stays for all tastes and all the pockets.

Admission to the event is “free” for all areas of the event. The event takes place in 5 different and distinct areas of the city to accentuate the peculiarities of each proposed attraction; a solution much appreciated by the public and by traders, making it a dynamic event different from any other. It is the gathering that gave birth to and has always supported the best of the entire Custom and Biker movement in Italy and beyond, gradually involving all motor enthusiasts, embracing the Off-Road, MotoTours, and presenting the great Moto Globe Trotters. , all the Official Motorcycle Manufacturers and inserting their numerous Demo Rides with the new free trial models.

Many national and international trends have come to life right here, and not by chance the Custom Bike Show of the Biker Fest is the most historic in Europe (born in 1987), originally affiliated with the “Rat’s Hole” of Daytona and Sturgis (USA). An absolute exclusive is the Final of the IMC Custom Bike Show Championship (Italian Motorcycle Championship) and it is the only date of the AMD World Custom Bike Show Championship in Italy, with the exhibition of the most beautiful motorcycles in Europe. The prize money exceeds 10,000 euros with 4 reimbursements of 1,000 euros and free stands at mega trade fairs such as the Motor Bike Expo in Verona. The Biker Fest presents different shows, a large Off-Road area for 2 and 4 wheels, organized Moto-Tours, Rock concerts, a Pin Up Contest and much more. Given the numbers of the event, the Official Motorcycle Manufacturers are annually present in the Stadium Area and offer free Demo Rides with all their new models (over 3,500 were made in 2021).

Sunday is the Grand Finale with the US Car Reunion – www.uscarreunion.it, the most historic meeting of American cars in Italy (since 1995) at the Luna Park which in the last edition collected over 400 American cars of great prestige and uniqueness, as can be seen from the images. Great importance was also given to the E-Mobility Village area where visitors are given the opportunity to test electric and hybrid vehicles of all kinds for free, from cars to scooters, as well as motorcycles, scooters and e-bikes. Furthermore, during the whole Kermesse, in the congress hall at Terrazza a Mare, there will be conferences and an exhibition, unique of its kind, of classic scooters and motorcycles, to which international press and media are invited.