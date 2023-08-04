32-year-old Josh Coles from the British county of Devon broke his penis during a motorcycle race. About it informs Daily Star.

The biker regularly takes part in motorcycle races. He said that during one of the competitions, which took place in the forest, he accidentally turned off the track and crashed into a half-cut tree. “One peg was sticking out of the tree. And you can guess where exactly it stuck,” he says.

The man admitted that at that moment he experienced the most unpleasant sensations in his life. He lay down on the ground and waited for the ambulance to arrive. “I thought my life was over and just waited,” he says.

Paramedics cut open Coles’ pants and found that his penis was badly swollen, but remained in place. After that, the biker, tormented by pain, got on a motorcycle and drove to the finish line.

In the evening of the same day, Coles’ penis swelled even more and began to blacken. “So I went to the doctor and he politely said, ‘You broke your penis,’” says the biker.

The man for a long time could not relieve himself without pain, he had problems with erection. Coles took several weeks to fully recover from his injury.

Earlier it was reported that 39-year-old resident of Thailand Pradisin Chuiped, who mowed the grass in a forest park, accidentally cut off his penis with a trimmer. According to the caretaker of the forest park, Chuypad wanted to finish mowing quickly, so he used a large metal blade designed for cutting metal.