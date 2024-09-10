Home World

From: Romina Kunze

A tragic accident on the way to the European Bike Week in Carinthia claims two lives. To commemorate the couple, the family is asking for a special gesture.

Grafenschachen – A couple who shared a passion for motorcycling tragically had an accident on the way to this year’s European Bike Week in Carinthia. They were riding a Harley-Davidson together. The sad news of their fatal accident overshadowed the annual biker meeting and left the region and motorcycle enthusiasts deeply dismayed.

In a moving obituary, the relatives ask that the two 63-year-olds be remembered in a very special way.

After the tragic motorcycle accident, the great-niece makes a heartfelt request to the biker community

The great-niece of the injured driver published the obituary on Facebook of the two deceased motorcycle fans. “I am turning to you today with a big request.” She mentions that many have certainly heard about the fatal accident at the Harley meeting. “That was my great uncle and his wife,” the Facebook user says. They had originally planned to meet that day, but it didn’t happen. In Lower Saxony, an accident also ended in the deaths of two people, after two motorcycles had collided head-on.

Motorcycling was their passion, and the two 63-year-olds from Burgenland had an accident on their way to the famous biker meeting in Carinthia. (Symbolic image/collage) © Imago/Facebook

The great-niece asks the biker community to attend the funeral service on their motorcycles to pay their last respects to her great-uncle and his wife. She emphasizes that her great-uncle would have wanted it that way. “So PLEASE, if anyone has time on Friday afternoon (September 13th, 3 p.m.), come to Burgenland and say goodbye with us to two incredibly dear people who unfortunately left us far too soon and will leave a big gap,” is her moving appeal. The service will take place in the community of Grafenschachen (Oberwart district) in Burgenland.

On the way to the biker meeting: Harley driver loses control and collides with car

The tragic incident has attracted a lot of attention in the community, with several Austrian media outlets reporting on it. The European Bike Week in Faak am See took place from September 3rd to 8th. According to reports, the deceased Harley couple were riding on a country road in Rosegg on Friday (September 6th), just about a 15-minute drive from the famous motorcycle meeting, when the 63-year-old driver veered into the oncoming lane on a right-hand bend.

As the Small newspaper reported, the Harley-Davidson first grazed a car and then collided head-on with another small car. Despite immediate assistance from first responders, the driver and his wife in the sidecar could not be saved and died at the scene of the accident. The reason why the motorcycle ended up in oncoming traffic remains unclear.

Current statistics show an increase in motorcycle accidents since the end of the pandemic. One in six road deaths in Europe is a motorcyclist or passenger, and in Austria even one in five, as the Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club (ÖAMTC) reports on its website. The EU has set itself the goal of halving the number of road deaths in Europe by 2030. In Austria, a simple and inexpensive measure is already being used to achieve this. (rku)