A motorcycle rental company has demanded that an insurance company pay AED 41,519 in damages caused by a motorcycle owned by the first company and insured by the second.

The details of the civil lawsuit stated that the company paid the amount to a person who was harmed by a traffic accident caused by a bicycle owned by it, based on a court ruling obligating it to do so.

She stated in her lawsuit that the motorcycle that caused the accident was insured with the defendant insurance company, and the latter was supposed to pay the amount, and she demanded that from it in all friendly ways, but her attempts failed. After examining the lawsuit, the court ruled that it did not have jurisdiction because the headquarters of the plaintiff company was in another emirate.