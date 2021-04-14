E.There are pictures that are horrific and burn themselves into the mind. You don’t want to see them anymore, but you can see them. Cycling fans saw such recordings eight months ago. Few live, many on TV and on Youtube.

FAZ early thinkers –

The newsletter for Germany Carefully selected and competently arranged every morning. The significant events and developments in Germany and the world. Register now

It was August 5, 2020 in Katowice, the first stage of the Tour of Poland, a mass sprint. The racing drivers rushed into the slightly sloping home straight with a force and energy that had built up in the first corona lockdown. All ambition, all will to win exploded in the last hundred meters, in front they flew handlebar to handlebar at 80 kilometers per hour, a fighter squadron gone wild.

But that’s cycling too, that’s racing. The fastest sprinters and their helpers have already made many decisions on a knife edge. This time, however, not only was the pace extremely high, but also the tension and pressure after a long forced break. And this time a professional drove at the moment of the greatest effort, there is no other way to put it: amok. One colleague almost lost his life as a result.

When driving at speed in the barriers

It was the Dutch top sprinter Dylan Groenewegen who pushed his compatriot Fabio Jakobsen, who was 23 years old at the time, into the barricade while driving at frenzy. The result was a terrible fall. Jakobsen crashed into the boundary with great force, a helmet on his head, otherwise completely unprotected. The doctor from his Deceuninck Quick Step team, who was there at the time, said in retrospect that he “thought that Fabio would die on this Polish street”.

Jacobsen’s fate hung by a thread. The first responders, who did a great job on the scorching street, saved his life, he is still convinced of that today. A rescue helicopter flew him with severe head injuries, a crushed face, broken bones and only one tooth in his mouth to a hospital in Sosnowiec, where he underwent head surgery for several hours.

After two days, the doctors took him out of the artificial coma and were able to report that the patient had probably not suffered any brain damage or spinal cord injury. Jakobsen later watched the crash in the video, he still cannot remember it to this day. Only for the first days and nights in the hospital. “In this dark phase, I was afraid I would not survive,” he says.



Horrible fall: professional cyclist Fabio Jakobsen from the Netherlands has come a long way back into professional life.

:



Image: Roth





That was eight months ago. Eight months in which Jakobsen was operated on several times. The doctors patched his face with 130 stitches and reshaped the destroyed jaw from parts of his pelvic bones. The dentition is still a temporary solution. Only when the jaw has completely healed are implants placed in it. “That will take a few more months,” says Jakobsen, who was Dutch champion at the time of his accident.

Jakobsen has been racing again since Sunday. He takes part in the tour of Turkey. Teammate Remco Evenepoel, who fell badly on a descent last summer, greeted him on Instagram with the words: “You fought the toughest battle. Enjoy being there again. ”Easier said than done. Jakobsen, who received an ovation at the start of the tour, crossed the finish line in his first race since Katowice, ten seconds behind the peloton. 147th place at the end of the stage shortened to 72 kilometers.

He said he had mixed feelings about it. With the joy of getting back on the bike. And with the insecure feeling of a new professional. “I couldn’t be there for the team in the final, but that I was able to finish my first race after so many months makes me proud,” he said. The second leg over 144 kilometers, which the Briton Mark Cavendish won in the sprint, ended Jakobsen beaten in 167th place. Eight months ago Cavendish had no chance against him. It’s going to be a long way back.

On his compatriot Groenewegen, Jakobsen may soon meet again in the race. The colleague who rammed him into the barriers eight months ago had been banned by the World Cycling Federation for nine months. He will be allowed to race again from May 7th. It is uncertain whether and when his Jumbo-Visma team will use it. Jakobsen has refused to speak to Groenewegen to this day and personally accept his apology. “It’s hard for me to understand why he did this,” he said. “We are human beings, not animals. This is sport, not a war where there are no limits. “